

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 17-year-old boy fatally struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Monday night has been identified by family members.

Samuel Dan Kumar, known as “Sammy” to family and friends,” was attempting to cross the roadway in the area of Scarborough Golf Club Road and Confederation Drive at around 8:30 p.m.

At the time, a 2004 Acura, that was travelling southbound on Scarborough Golf Club Road, struck the teenager.

He was transported from the scene to hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

Police said a 21-year-old man was operating the vehicle, but did not identify him.

“We have spoken to the driver of the vehicle and he’s part of the investigation we are conducting right now,” Insp. Jim Gotell said at the scene on Monday night.

“We’ll be looking at the traffic at the time of the accident, the lighting in the area, whether or not the area where the pedestrian was crossing was a controlled area, things of that nature.”

On Tuesday morning, in a news release, police said the investigation is “ongoing by members of traffic services.”

“Police are asking local residents, businesses and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact officers at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).