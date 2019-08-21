

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





The family of an eight-month pregnant woman, who went missing in Brampton on Monday, said they are concerned for her well-being.

That day, Barinder Kaur was last seen at around 1 p.m. in the area of Bramalea Road and Black Forest Drive.

The 34-year-old South Asian woman is five-foot-one, weighs 165 pounds, and has brown eyes and long, straight, black hair.

Police said she left a residence on her own accord at the time and no foul play is suspected, but the family has expressed concern that this is very out of character for her.

“Our big concern really is obviously that she is pregnant so it’s really the health and well-being aspect,” Peel Regional Police Const. Danny Marttini said on Wednesday morning. “There is no foul play that has come up that we are concerned about in regards to her leaving the residence – she did leave on her own accord.”

“It is really important that if she does need any kind of assistance we want her to contact us so we can ensure her safety and well-being.”

Marttini said Kaur is new to the country.

“She has only been here since July so her knowledge of the area may be not as good as other people who are here all the time.”

Officers are speaking with neighbours and reviewing surveillance camera footage in the area and are urging anyone with further information regarding her whereabouts to come forward.

“If anybody out there sees her and maybe realizes that she does need some sort of assistance to let us know so that we can make sure that she is OK,” Marttini said.

Those with any further details are asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121, ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).