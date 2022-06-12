Fallen Toronto firefighters honoured at annual memorial service

Firefighters who lost their life “while protecting lives, property and the environment in Toronto” were honoured this morning at the city’s annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial.

The ceremony got underway at 11 a.m. at Toronto Fire Services Station 334, 339 Queens Quay W., just east of Spadina Avenue.

During the gathering, Mayor John Tory, Fire Chief Matthew Pegg and members of Toronto Fire Services, along with representatives from Toronto Professional Fire Fighters Association and Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation spoke and lay wreaths.

The names of 21 fallen firefighters as well as the date they died are being added to the Memorial Honour Roll, which since 1848 has commemorated 319 firefighters who died in the line of duty.