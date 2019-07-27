

Chris Herhalt , CTV News Toronto





Investigators have released images of three men accused of posing as pizza deliverymen, and stealing access information from customers who pay for their pies with a debit card across the GTA over the past several weeks.

Toronto police say that victims would order pizzas from legitimate establishments, which were then somehow “intercepted” en route by three male suspects.

The suspects would then take the pizza to its intended destination and if the customer paid with a debit card, the suspects allegedly collected their access PIN using a handheld debit device.

The suspects then would allegedly switch the customer’s real debit card with a similar looking dummy card.

A short time after the transaction took place, the suspects would take a victim’s debit card to a nearby bank and withdraw money.

On Saturday, officers released images of the three male suspects.

Anyone with information about them is asked to call 416-808-7300.