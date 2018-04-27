Facebook launches new fundraising tools for Canadian users
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 27, 2018 2:40PM EDT
TORONTO -- Facebook is launching new fundraising tools in Canada that it hopes will make campaigns for donations on the platform more impactful.
The technology giant says it will eliminate the platform's fees on fundraisers for personal causes.
Facebook will also add new categories for fundraisers related to family, faith, travel and volunteering.
It will also start piloting a feature in the U.S. that lets people pledge to match donations made through Facebook.
Facebook hopes to roll out the tool internationally to countries allowing Facebook-based donations, which currently includes Canada.
It does not have an expected date yet for that feature's launch in other countries.