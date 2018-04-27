

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Facebook is launching new fundraising tools in Canada that it hopes will make campaigns for donations on the platform more impactful.

The technology giant says it will eliminate the platform's fees on fundraisers for personal causes.

Facebook will also add new categories for fundraisers related to family, faith, travel and volunteering.

It will also start piloting a feature in the U.S. that lets people pledge to match donations made through Facebook.

Facebook hopes to roll out the tool internationally to countries allowing Facebook-based donations, which currently includes Canada.

It does not have an expected date yet for that feature's launch in other countries.