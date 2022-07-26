'Extremely dangerous': Multiple people caught riding on top of moving GO Train
Several people were seen riding on top of a GO Train on Tuesday evening in Etobicoke according to police.
Officers said they received reports of two to three people riding on the westbound GO Train near the Gardiner Expressway and Dufferin Street just before 6 p.m., along with similar reports from Long Branch Station, near Brow Drive.
Police called this activity "extremely dangerous."
Metrolinx said they are aware of these reports and are currently investigating CCTV footage.
"As of this time, there is no impact to our GO train service. It is an extremely dangerous act that we take very seriously. Not only can you face steep fines if caught, but you could also pay the ultimate price if engaging in these dangerous acts," a Metrolinx spokesperson told CTV News Toronto.
Police are on route to the scene, along with the GO Train’s Special Constable.
At 5 p.m., there were also reports of a trespasser between Exhibition and Mimico GO stations. The Lakeshore West Train said local police asked operators to stop rail traffic in the area.
About 15 minutes later, the tracks began moving again.
Earlier this month, the TTC began investigating an "incredibly ill-advised stunt" that included two masked men carrying Canadian flags “surfing” on the roof of a moving subway train.
