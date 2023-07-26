Extreme heat, thunderstorms forecast for much of southern Ontario

Much of southern Ontario has been placed under heat warnings, with thunderstorms forecasted for later Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday morning, Environment Canada issued heat warnings covering much of the southern portion of the province, from Barrie to Niagara, Ont., including the Greater Toronto Area.

☀️Significant Weather Outlook for the rest of the week.☀️



Heat events are expected this week in parts of southern and northwestern Ontario, including Windsor, London and Toronto. 🥵 Portions of NE and S Ontario remain uncertain for now.#ONStorm #ONwx pic.twitter.com/pelaTDJ7bJ — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) July 25, 2023

Wednesday’s temperatures are expected to exceed 30 C, according to the agency. Thursday is expected to be slightly cooler, but with high humidex values in the upper thirties.

On Friday, “extremely hot” temperatures are forecasted with humidex levels reaching 40 C in many areas.

“Minimum temperatures in the low 20s will provide little relief from the heat,” the agency says.

The Weather Network says that, in some of the more extreme areas of southern Ontario, temperatures could exceed 35 C.

Environment Canada has urged residents to watch for symptoms of heat illness, which include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Residents should drink plenty of water, stay in a cool place, check on older friends and family, the agency suggests.

Outdoor workers should take frequent breaks in cool places, and both pets and people should never be left inside vehicles, it said.

Cooler temperatures are expected Saturday.

POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORMS

Thunderstorms are also expected Wednesday evening in the aforementioned regions, prompting Toronto Pearson Airport to advise travellers to anticipate possible delays.

Environment Canada has not issued any thunderstorm watches or warnings, but according to the Weather Network, recent storm patterns will provide opportunities for thunderstorms to fire up in parts of southern Ontario Wednesday.