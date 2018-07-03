

CTV News Toronto





A portion of the westbound Gardiner Expressway was closed near Highway 427 due to buckled pavement caused by hot summer temperatures.

Toronto Transportation Services closed all but one left westbound lane of the highway while crews worked on repaving part of the roadway.

The southbound Kipling ramp to the westbound Gardiner was also closed.

The roadwork was expected to last until about 6:30 p.m., but as of 7 p.m. the roads were still closed. The area had reopened by early Wednesday morning.

This is the second time in three days that this particular section of the busy Toronto highway has buckled under the stifling weather conditions.

On Sunday morning, Toronto police tweeted that crews had been called to repair buckled pavement on three lanes of traffic on the Gardiner near the 427.

The city continues to endure hot and humid conditions after a Canada Day weekend filled with high humidex values.

Environment Canada extended a heat warning for much of southern Ontario on Tuesday, calling the weather “the most significant heat event” the city has seen in the past few years.

Temperatures are expected to hit the low thirties during the day, feeling as high as 43 with the humidity.

A cool down isn’t expected to roll into the city until Friday.