

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Relief from the deep freeze that has enveloped the city for more than a week now is finally on the way.

The temperature on Saturday morning was a frigid – 11 C but Environment Canada is forecasting a high of – 2 C later today, though the wind chill will still make it feel like – 7.

On Sunday, the weather agency says that the temperature will reach 2 C with a 60 per cent chance of light freezing rain in the morning and a 60- per cent chance of light rain in the afternoon. On Monday, the temperature will rise to 5 C with two to four millimetres of rain expected.

The milder conditions come after a prolonged cold snap, in which the temperature often felt closer to – 35 with the wind chill.

That extreme cold created issues for public transit, with both the Union-Pearson Express and the TTC’s Line 3 repeatedly going down due to cold-related mechanical issues.

In anticipation of the improving weather, Toronto’s medical officer of health has decided to lifted the extreme cold weather alert that has been in effect since Jan. 25 as of noon today.

The alert triggers a number of additional cold-weather services, including the opening of a warming centre at Metro Hall.

The city has been under an extreme cold alert for 16 days so far in 2019. By this point in 2018, the city had been under an extreme cold weather alert for 12 days.