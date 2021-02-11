TORONTO -- An extreme cold weather alert has been issued for Toronto as frigid temperatures are expected to hit the city over the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, a high of -4 C is expected in Toronto with a mix of sun and cloud and a 30 per cent chance of flurries, according to Environment Canada.

Twenty km/h winds are expected throughout the day as the temperature is expected to fall to a low of -9 C in the afternoon before hitting -21 C with the wind chill overnight.

Then, on Friday, Torontonians can expect to wake up to a high of -7 C, -22 C with the wind chill.

A low of -13 C is expected on Friday night.

The extreme cold weather alert was issued by city officials on Thursday morning.

Extreme Cold Weather Alert – seek shelter, check on loved ones. News release: https://t.co/oxPbyfJuxO pic.twitter.com/h5mX3frIYz — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) February 11, 2021

The alert is typically issued when the daily forecast suggests temperatures will reach approximately -15 C or colder, or when the wind chill is forecast to reach -20 C or colder.

Under the alert, local services in Toronto that focus on getting and keeping vulnerable residents inside are open.

Toronto’s warming centres were activated on Feb. 7 and will remain open during the extreme cold weather alert, officials said Thursday.

“All services at the warming centres are delivered following ongoing COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of those using the centres,” officials said.

The spaces are located at 129 Peter Street, 5800 Yonge Street, Exhibition Place Better Living Centre at 195 Princes’ Blouevard, and Scarborough Civic Centre at 150 Borough Drive.

As for the weekend, a high of -8 C along with clouds and a 60 per cent chance of flurries is expected for Saturday and Sunday will see another cloudy day with a high of -6 C.