TORONTO -- An extreme cold weather alert has been issued for Toronto with temperatures forecast to reach -12 C overnight without the wind chill.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eileen de Villa issued the alert in anticipation of colder weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

A warming centre at Metro Hall, on John Street, will be open by 7 p.m. on Thursday. It will remain open until noon on the day the alert is terminated.

The city says the most at risk of cold-related illness are people experiencing homelessness, those who work outdoors, elderly people and children.

On Friday, it is forecast to be - 6 C but it will feel like - 19 C with the wind chill in the morning.

Temperatures will warm up for the weekend, with Saturday forecast to be 2 C and Sunday 0 C.