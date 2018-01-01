Extreme cold warning issued for York, Durham regions
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, January 1, 2018 6:54AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 1, 2018 9:50AM EST
Environment Canada says residents of Toronto, the GTA and much of central Ontario will celebrate the New Year with a “multi-day episode of very cold wind chills.” Hooray!
The Environment Canada alert, which now covers York and Durham Regions, along with Barrie and Peterborough, says temperatures may have felt like – 30 C in some areas with the wind chill on Monday morning.
“These wind chills will moderate during the day,” Environment Canada meteorologists said.
It was – 17 C at Pearson Airport on Monday morning at 6:45 a.m. It was – 26 C in Barrie and – 33 C in Peterborough. Toronto and regions to the west were dropped from the alert at about 9 a.m. Monday.
On Sunday, the Toronto Polar Bear Dip was cancelled for the first time in 13 years due to extreme cold temperatures.