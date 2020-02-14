TORONTO -- An extreme cold weather alert remains in place for Toronto with temperatures dropping to -30 C with the wind chill on Friday morning.

Environment Canada says temperatures will warm up during the day but will only reach -8 C, feeling like -11 C with the wind chill.

A warming centre is open at Metro Hall on John Street for the duration of the alert and will close at 12 p.m. on the day it is ended, the city said.

"Bitterly cold wind chills near -30 are expected early this morning," Environment Canada said on Friday. "If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside.

"Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks to warm up."

Temperatures are thankfully expected to warm up for the weekend, with a high of -1 C on Saturday and 0 C on Sunday.

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health issues an extreme cold weather alert when Environment Canada forecasts a temperature of -15 C or colder and when the wind chill is expected to reach -20 C or colder.