

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





An extreme cold weather alert for the City of Toronto will be terminated as of noon today following a frigid night in which temperatures felt like – 23 with the wind chill.

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa first issued the warning on Thursday morning in anticipation of the cold front.

By 7 a.m. the temperature had dipped to a low of – 13.6 C at Pearson International Airport but felt closer to – 24 with the wind chill.

Temperatures have warmed up since then but it will only reach a high of – 6 C today with the wind chill making it feel closer to – 8, according to Environment Canada. The overnight forecast is calling for a low of – 9 C with the wind chill expected to make it feel close to – 13.

The average daytime low at this time of year is about – 10 C.