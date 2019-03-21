

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A TTC bus crashed into two Scarborough homes early Thursday morning, causing extensive damage to both buildings.

It happened on Oasis Boulevard in the McNicoll and Morningside avenues areas at around 1:40 a.m.

Reports from the scene suggest that the bus was travelling along Oasis Boulevard when it failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, jumped a curb and slammed into the fronts of the two homes.

Footage from the scene shows that the front balcony on one of the homes collapsed as a result of the collision.

Several vehicles parked outside the homes were also damaged.

Police say that the driver of the TTC bus was taken to hospital as a precaution following the collision.

The residents, meanwhile, were kept out of their homes overnight while crews towed away the bus and begun to assess the damage.

“I don’t think they are going to be allowed to return to their house tonight because it is not safe,” Insp. Jim Gotell told CP24 at the scene. “It will not be safe to go back into the house until the engineer goes into the house and makes a determination.”

There were no passengers on board the bus at the time of the collision.

Police have said that they plan to conduct a full mechanical inspection of the bus as part of their investigation.