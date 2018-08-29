

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The city’s medical officer of health has issued an extended heat warning for Toronto as hot and humid weather lingers in Toronto.

Toronto has seen an extended bout of late summer heat and the city will see humidex values approaching 40 today.

In response to the hot weather, the city is reminding members of the public to check on vulnerable family and friends who are at greater risk of suffering from heat-related illnesses.

Cooling centres are open across the city as well as a number of public pools.

The heat wave is expected to end tonight.

“A cold front is expected to move through this afternoon bringing an end to the heat event,” Environment Canada said in its weather advisory.

Toronto will see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 22 C on Thursday and the cooler temperatures continue Friday with a high of 23 C.

The national weather agency is calling for a high of 27 C on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.