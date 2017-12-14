

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





All eastbound express lanes and one westbound express lane on Highway 401 have reopened near Yonge Street after a car caught fire on the roadway.

The fire first broke out at around 2:30 p.m.

According to Toronto Fire, all of the occupants in the vehicle were able to get out safely.

The express lanes were then reopened shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Four fire trucks were brought to the scene to battle the blaze. Ontario Provincial Police were also on scene and played a role in escorting the fire trucks to the area.