'Exceptionally' hot and humid weather expected to sweep southern Ontario

It’s going to be an “exceptionally” hot and humid day in southern Ontario.

Shortly after 5 a.m. on Wednesday Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for several cities in the Golden Horseshoe area.

The national weather agency said a humidex value of 41 to 43 degrees Celsius is expected in Toronto. A parallel forecast is set for Hamilton, Halton - Peel, London - Middlesex, Niagra, Sarnia - Lambton, Simcoe - Delhi - Norfolk, Elgin and Oxford - Brant.

In Windsor, the humidity is expected to feel like 45 degrees Celsius.

The daytime high will be around 31 to 33 degrees Celsius for most of southern Ontario.

At night, there will be little relief from the heat with the low only going down to 20 to 22 degrees Celsius, the agency said.

“Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place. Check on older family, friends, and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

“Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle. Keep your house cool. Block the sun by closing curtains or blinds. Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.”

The weather agency clarified that this is not a heat warning, which would require temperatures of 31 degrees Celsius or humidex values of 40 to last for two days.