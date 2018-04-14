

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Some Toronto area post-secondary schools are suspending operations and postponing exams today due to a possible ice storm in the region.

A freezing rain warning is in effect for the GTA and Environment Canada is warning of potential power outages and slick road conditions this weekend.

The forecast has prompted some schools, including Humber College, University of Guelph-Humber, Centennial College, and York University to shut down operations today.

“Due to the higher than acceptable possibility of slips and falls due to road and walkway conditions that are likely to materialize through the course of this morning, the University is enacting Weather Emergency Procedures and suspending normal University operations today, effective immediately,” officials at York University said in a statement issued Saturday.

“Any exams affected by the suspension will be rescheduled.”

Environment Canada’s weather advisory suggests northeasterly winds will bring cold Arctic air into the area and will force the temperature to drop below the freezing mark this morning.

“Rain will become widespread this morning then quickly change to freezing rain and persist for a couple of hours. It is expected to change to ice pellets thereafter before much ice builds up. Several centimetres of ice pellets is expected,” the freezing rain warning read.

“The precipitation will likely taper off to some freezing drizzle this evening. However, as the low approaches tonight, freezing rain is expected to move back in, and may persist well into Sunday before changing over to rain. Significant rain may fall late Sunday and Sunday night creating localized flooding.”

Power outages are possible in some areas, the national weather agency said.

“Ice accumulations of this magnitude combined with gusty northeast winds to 70 km/h may result in considerable power outages due to fallen tree limbs and power lines,” Environment Canada warned.

Environment Canada said dangerous driving conditions are expected on any untreated roads and drivers who must travel are advised to make sure they have an emergency kit packed in their vehicles.