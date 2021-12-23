Toronto-area residents, like the rest of the world, will be celebrating the holidays again amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christmas and Boxing Day both fall on the weekend this week, and as usual, there will be holiday closures and reduced hours, including on Christmas Eve on Friday.

Some businesses and services may also be closed on the following Monday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Dec. 28 due to the statutory holidays.

CHRISTMAS EVE – FRIDAY

Open

Banks, government offices, mail delivery will all be open on Christmas Eve. Some will have reduced hours so make sure to check before heading out.

TTC and GO Transit continue as usual.

Grocery stores will be open but may have reduced hours.

Some skating rinks, movie theatres, the Toronto Zoo and the CN Tower will remain open on Dec. 24.

Shopping malls will be open with reduced hours, with most closing at 6 p.m.

Aga Khan Museum open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Bata Shoe Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Casa Loma's Christmas at the Castle is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with its Holiday Lights Tour on from 5 to 10 p.m.

The CN Tower is open from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ontario Science Centre is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ripley's Aquarium of Canada is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets must be booked in advance.

The Royal Ontario Museum in open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Toronto Public Library branches are operating on reduced hours and will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Movie theatres will be closed.

Closed

Art Gallery of Ontario will be closed.

Canada’s Wonderland will be closed.

CHRISTMAS DAY – SATURDAY

Open

Most skating rinks, parks and trails will remain open.

Ontario Place grounds are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Toronto Zoo is open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Casa Loma's Christmas at the Castle is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with its Holiday Lights Tour on from 5 to 10 p.m.

Ripley's Aquarium of Canada is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets must be booked in advance.

Some grocery stores and pharmacy locations remain open so its best to check the hours ahead of time. All Rabba Fine Foods locations remain open.

The TTC and GO Transit are operating Sunday service on Dec. 25.

Movie theatres will be open.

Closed

Aga Khan Museum, Bata Shoe Museum, Art Gallery of Ontario, Ontario Science Centre and the Royal Ontario Museum.

The CN Tower will be closed.

Canada’s Wonderland will be closed.

Most shopping malls will be closed, including the Eaton Centre, Fairview Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, Sherway Gardens, Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

Government offices and banks will be closed.

Canada Post offices are closed.

Toronto Public Library branches are closed.

BOXING DAY – SUNDAY

Open

Most shopping malls reopen on Sunday for one of the busiest days of the year. Most malls across the city will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Several museums and attractions also reopen on Boxing Day, including the Aga Khan Museum, the Art Gallery of Ontario, The Bata Shoe Museum, Ontario Science Centre, Canada’s Wonderland and the CN Tower.

Everything open on Christmas Day will be open on Boxing Day as well.

TTC will be running holiday service and GO Transit will be operating its Sunday service.

Closed

The Royal Ontario Museum will remain closed for another day.

Government offices and major banks are closed.

Canada Post offices are closed.

Toronto Public Library branches are closed.

STATUTORY HOLIDAYS – MONDAY AND TUESDAY