Evacuees return after crews extinguish St. Catharines, Ont. industrial fire
Evacuees have been cleared to return to homes and businesses in St. Catharines, Ont., as officials investigate what caused a fire at a hazardous waste facility the city's north end.
Crews say the fire was extinguished Thursday evening and that people living in a neighbourhood north of the facility, evacuated earlier in the day as plumes of black smoke billowed towards the area, could return.
St. Catharines fire Chief Dave Upper says Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, which broke out shortly after 6:30 a.m. Thursday at Ssonix Products 2010 Inc.
The lone worker inside the facility when the fire broke out Thursday morning was taken to hospital with serious burns.
Niagara Regional Police block off a bridge near Lock 1 off the Welland Canal following an early morning explosion and fire in the surrounding area, in St. Catharines, Ontario, Thursday January 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul
Upper says the air quality was clean and safe for residents and workers in the area after it was tested by provincial officials throughout the day.
The city's mayor thanked emergency crews for their response, as well as volunteers from the Red Cross and the local animal shelter for help running an evacuation centre.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2023.
This exclusive photo shows the damage after a massive fire in St. Catharines on Jan. 12, 2023. (CTV News Toronto)
