TORONTO -- An evacuation is underway in Mississauga after multiple explosive devices were brought into a fire station near Toronto Pearson Airport for disposal and were determined to be live.

According to Peel Regional Police, someone brought military-related devices to the facility near Silvery Dart Drive and Airport Road around 4 p.m. on Monday.

The person who had the devices was looking for a way to dispose of it, police said.

Investigators say they do now know what type of devices they are. The Emergency Explosive Unit is on scene.

The building and its surrounding area is being evacuated as a precaution.

Roads in the area have been closed and investigators are asking drivers to find alternative routes.

This is a developing news story. More to come.