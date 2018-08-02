

CTV News Toronto





A man believed to be in his 20s has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing took place in Etobicoke on Thursday night.

The incident took place in the area of Cordova Avenue and Dundas Street West at around 11 p.m.

Police said the male victim was taken to hospital with an upper body injury.

No information on any possible suspects has been provided.

Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate an investigation.