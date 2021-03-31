Advertisement
Etobicoke shooting leaves two male teens with serious injuries
Published Wednesday, March 31, 2021 10:29PM EDT
Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Graeme Roy)
Share:
TORONTO -- Two people have been injured after being shot in Etobicoke Wednesday evening.
Toronto police were called to Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard at 9:43 p.m. for a shooting.
When officers arrived, they located two victims. There is no immediate word on their conditions.
No suspect information has been released.
John Garland Boulevard is closed from Kipling Avenue to Martin Grove Road for police investigation.