TORONTO -- Two people have been injured after being shot in Etobicoke Wednesday evening.

Toronto police were called to Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard at 9:43 p.m. for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located two victims. There is no immediate word on their conditions.

No suspect information has been released.

John Garland Boulevard is closed from Kipling Avenue to Martin Grove Road for police investigation.