Toronto

    • Etobicoke public school closed today due to overnight fire

    A Toronto Fire truck is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) A Toronto Fire truck is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

    An Etobicoke public school will be closed today after a fire broke out there overnight.

    The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) said Friday morning that Étienne Brûlé Public School would be closed today because of the fire.

    Toronto Fire said crews arrived to the school to find lots of smoke on the building. They responded to a fire on the second floor and quickly managed to get it under control.

    Nobody was in the building at the time, and no injuries were reported.

    There’s no word so far on the cause of the fire.

