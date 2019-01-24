

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





An overnight watermain break sent an Etobicoke family scrambling for safety after water came rushing into their basement apartment.

The Gilbert family said they were sleeping in their home at 311 Dixon, near Kipling Avenue, when they heard what they thought was rain coming through a window.

When they turned on a light, they saw water accumulating quickly in their unit.

“The doors were jammed from the water. We couldn’t get out through the doors so we had to think quick, think smart,” one family member said.

“In less than three minutes, the water was way above our waistlines.”

The family of four, including two young children, had no other choice but to climb through a window.

Firefighters arrived to find about three feet of water in the basement and flooding in the parking garage.

“The main concern was that they couldn’t access one of the units at the end of the hallway. The water was deeper in that unit,” Toronto Fire District Chief Vern Hiller said.

“They (the firefighters) weren’t sure if residents were still inside or not. Luckily they had already gotten out. They found them in the lobby.”

Hiller said firefighters were able to locate the electrical unit on the main level of the building. They determined there was no risk of the water impacting hydro, so power was not cut, but water and elevators have been shut off until further notice.

Officials say they believe the clean-up will last throughout the day. It’s not yet known what caused the watermain break, nor how much damage the building sustained.

The family, however, believes they lost everything.

“All of our belongings, everything is inside,” said another family member. “Documents… Everything.”