TORONTO -- Snow is expected to pummel the GTA and many parts of southern Ontario today with between 15 and 25 centimetres of accumulation in Toronto over the next 24 hours.

Toronto and the regions of York, Halton, Durham, and Peel are all under a snowfall warning and Environment Canada is predicting two rounds of heavy snow today.

The first blast of winter weather is expected to arrive this morning along with five centimetres of snowfall this afternoon.

"The snow may become light during the afternoon, however another round of heavier snow will move in this evening and persist into Tuesday morning," the national weather agency said in its weather advisory. "An additional 15 to 20 (centimetres) is likely.

A winter storm warning is in effect for other parts of southern Ontario, including Niagara Region, which could see between 20 and 35 centimetres of snow over the next 24 hours.

While there will likely be fewer people on the roads today due to the Family Day holiday, Environment Canada warned of "quickly changing" and "deteriorating" travel conditions.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," the advisory read.

The snow is expected to taper off by late Tuesday morning.

Frigid temperatures are also expected to give way to warmer weather later this week.

Toronto will see a high of -6 C today but it will feel closer to -14 with the wind chill this afternoon. A high of -7 is in the forecast for Tuesday but wind chill values will make it feel like -18.

On Wednesday, Toronto will see sunshine and a high of -3 C and temperatures are expected to hover around the freezing mark on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.