

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto is in for a wet weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of “possible significant rainfall” on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

“A low pressure system will approach Southern Ontario late Saturday, with rain developing over the area Saturday evening,” the weather agency said in the statement.

Residents can expect anywhere from 30 to 50 millimeters of rain, Environment Canada said.

“Gusty easterly winds up to 60 km/h are possible. Rain will taper to scattered showers Sunday evening,” the statement said. “Ensure that storm drains are clear of leaves and other debris. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods as well as water pooling on roads. Local power outages are possible.”

Before the rain hits, Toronto can expect a sunny day with a high of 12 C. Despite the rain on Sunday, the temperature is forecast to reach 16 C.