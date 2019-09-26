

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning residents about possible thunderstorms in Toronto Thursday afternoon.

The weather agency said the thunderstorms may produce pea-sized hail, and wind gusts of 70 to 90 km/h.

Environment Canada said that residents can expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout day, with a high of 21 C, and a low of 9 C. While there is a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon, the weather agency says the skies should clear up by the evening.

Friday will be a bit warmer, with a forecasted high of 23 C, and a low of 16 C.

Meteorologists said it will continue to monitor the thunderstorms closely.