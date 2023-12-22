Environment Canada warns of freezing rain overnight in Toronto area
Toronto and neighbouring areas are expected to be hit by freezing rain overnight, which could result in up to two millimetres of ice accumulation.
Environment Canada upgraded a special weather statement for the Greater Toronto Area to a freezing rain warning late Friday afternoon.
“Latest analysis suggests that a few hours of freezing rain are likely beginning overnight and persisting into Saturday morning,” the federal weather agency said.
“Freezing rain is expected to be light, which should limit ice build-up to two mm at most.”
Environment Canada noted that areas closer to Lake Ontario are likely to see rain as temperatures would be above the freezing mark.
Periods of rain are in the forecast for Saturday with a high of 4 C.
On Christmas Eve, it will be mainly cloudy, with a high of 7 C. Those wishing for a white Christmas will be disappointed as conditions will not be favourable for snow.
The high on Monday will be 9 C.
