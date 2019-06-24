

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement ahead of what they are calling “locally heavy rain” on Monday evening.

Most of southern Ontario is under a severe thunderstorm watch. According to the special weather statement, the storms in Toronto and the GTA may bring heavy rainfall in the area, causing localized flooding.

“Locally heavy rainfall accumulations of 35 to 45 mm will be possible with these thunderstorms before they move out of the area late tonight,” the statement said. “Localized flooding in low-lying areas will be possible.”

According to Environment Canada, Toronto residents can expect the rainfall to begin in the evening and continue past midnight.

The temperature is expected to hit a high of 24 degrees and then drop to a low of 17 degrees.

The rain is expected to taper off in the morning. Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high of 25 degrees, feeling like 30 degrees with the humidex.