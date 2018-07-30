

CTV News Toronto





Parts of Toronto and the GTA are under a special weather statement ahead of a string of strong summer storms.

According to Environment Canada, northern portions of the city should expect heavy showers or thunderstorms developing this afternoon.

The advisory also affects Mississauga, Brampton, Pickering, Oshawa, southern Durham Region, Vaughan, Richmond Hill and Markham.

Rainfall amounts of up to 30 mm are possible in the area.

“These showers may persist into early evening due to slow moving storms,” an advisory reads.

Along with the rain, the national weather agency is calling for a high of 27 C in the city, though it will feel more like 30 with humidity.

The wet weather is expected to let up on Tuesday but will leave cloudy skies. A high of 25 C is predicted, feeling more like 32.

Rain returns on Wednesday with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 25 C.