Environment Canada: T.O. to get break from bitterly cold temperatures
Stream rises from the street as a cyclist makes their way around in the below normal cold weather in Toronto on Friday, Feb. 13, 2015. (Nathan Denette / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, January 7, 2018 6:44AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 7, 2018 6:46AM EST
It appears the Greater Toronto Area is about to get a break from the bitterly cold weather that has hung around the province over the past few weeks.
An extreme cold warning previously issued by Environment Canada has now ended for many parts of the GTA, including Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Newmarket, Georgina, and the regions of Peel and Halton.
Toronto is expected to see a high of -7 C on Sunday but the morning will still be frigid, with a wind chill value of about -28.
Periods of snow are in the forecast overnight and flurries are possible throughout the day on Monday.
Monday and Tuesday will see highs of zero and the temperature will get even warmer mid-week.
A high of 1 C is in the forecast on Wednesday and high of 4 C is expected on Thursday.