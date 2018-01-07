

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





It appears the Greater Toronto Area is about to get a break from the bitterly cold weather that has hung around the province over the past few weeks.

An extreme cold warning previously issued by Environment Canada has now ended for many parts of the GTA, including Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Newmarket, Georgina, and the regions of Peel and Halton.

Toronto is expected to see a high of -7 C on Sunday but the morning will still be frigid, with a wind chill value of about -28.

Periods of snow are in the forecast overnight and flurries are possible throughout the day on Monday.

Monday and Tuesday will see highs of zero and the temperature will get even warmer mid-week.

A high of 1 C is in the forecast on Wednesday and high of 4 C is expected on Thursday.