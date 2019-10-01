

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Tuesday afternoon and early evening for parts of the Greater Toronto Area.

Local damaging wind gusts are possible, as well as torrential downpours, frequent lightning and hail, the weather agency warned.

The scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of a cold front. The storms will likely move through portions of the GTA late this afternoon, the agency said.

Earlier in the day, the GTA experienced summer-like temperatures.

But Anwar Knight, CTV News Toronto’s weather specialist, warned that things would change after calling it "one of the muggiest October days on record."

“We will go from a July-like day to a frost advisory tomorrow night for the north of the GTA,” Knight said on Tuesday. “It’s a one-day summer fling.”

A high of 29 C is expected for today, while the rest of the week will return back to seasonally cool weather as the temperatures plummet.