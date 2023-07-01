Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm warning for Toronto

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Toronto, advising of a system that could bring heavy rain, strong winds and nickel size hail.

Toronto was initially under a severe thunderstorm watch but just before 3 p.m., the federal weather agency upgraded the advisory to a warning.

“Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain. This severe thunderstorm is located near Markham, moving east at 35 km/h,” the advisory issued at 2:55 p.m. read.

The thunderstorm could bring 90 km/h wind gusts and produce rainfall rates in excess of 50 millimetres per hour, Environment Canada said.

The locations impacted include Markham, Pickering, Ajax, Scarborough, Mount Zion, Unionville, Mount Joy, Malvern, Cashel, Mongolia, Green River, Atha Road, Whitevale, Cherrywood, Clarkes Hollow, Claremont, Dixie, Brougham, Brock Road and Deckers Hill.

Environment Canada advised that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. As well, water-related activities may be unsafe due to sudden winds over bodies of water.

Ontario residents are advised to monitor alerts and forecasts for further advisories. To report severe weather, email ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.