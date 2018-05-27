

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the GTA and much of southern Ontario, with the first major heat event of the season expected Monday.

The agency said daytime temperatures are expected to reach the low 30s, while overnight lows are expected to be around 20 C.

“These conditions pose a health risk when you are not used to the heat,” Environment Canada said in its statement.

The statement covers an area stretching from Oshawa to Windsor and includes Toronto and surrounding areas.

People are being advised to drink lots of cool liquids to stay hydrated, to dress appropriately for the weather and to try and stay in cool places for at least several hours of the day.

At the same time, Environment Canada also issued a special air quality statement for the region due to the possibility of deteriorating air quality caused by high pollution levels.

“Hot and sunny conditions are expected to cause increasing ground-level ozone concentrations in the area,” the agency said.

Moderate to high risk air quality values are expected across the region Sunday afternoon and possibly in southwestern Ontario on Monday as well.

“Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk,” Environment Canada said.

“If you are experiencing symptoms, such as coughing or throat irritation, consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities until the special air quality statement is lifted. Exposure to air pollution is particularly a health concern for people with heart or breathing problems, those with diabetes, children and the elderly.”

After a sunny and hot day, Toronto is expected to see an overnight low of 14 C. However a high of 32 C is expected in the city on Monday. Warm temperatures are expected to persist through the week, with highs between 23 C and 27 C forecast between Tuesday and Saturday.