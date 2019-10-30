

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





Police are asking for help identifying two suspects who allegedly restrained the employees of a mobile phone shop in Aurora with zip ties while they robbed the store.

Authorities were called to the Wellington Street East and Highway 404 area around 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday after reports of a robbery.

Police said when they arrived at the store, they located two employees who were not physically injured.

Investigators allege the two masked men entered the store, grabbed the employees and restrained them. Police said the suspects then allegedly demanded mobile phones and the employees complied.

The suspects are described as having dark skin and being 25 to 30 years old.

Investigators from the hold-up unit are reminding business owners of the importance of maintaining and updating video surveillance equipment.

"Quality images help to identify suspects, can aid in arrests and have a tremendous impact during court proceedings."

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the York Regional Police hold-up unit at 1-866-876-5423 or through Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.