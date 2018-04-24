

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One of the ten victims of a fatal van attack in North York on Monday has been identified as an employee of an investment management company in Toronto.

A source confirmed to CP24 that Anne Marie D'Amico is among the 10 people who were killed when the driver of a rental van plowed down pedestrians along a busy stretch of Yonge Street on Monday afternoon.

D'Amico worked at Invesco and in a statement released Tuesday, the company confirmed one of their staff members had been killed in the attack but did not release the employee's name.

"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all those impacted by this tragic event," Invesco Canada President Peter Intraligi said in the written statement.

"I can now confirm that unfortunately one of our employees has succumbed to her injuries. Out of respect for her and her family, we will not be providing any further comments.

Police have not released the ages or genders of the other nine victims.

Sixteen other people were injured following the tragic incident.

Flowers and messages of condolence could be seen at a growing memorial that has been set up in Olive Square, near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, in honour of those impacted by the tragedy.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up for the victims.

A man arrested in connection with the attack, identified by police as 25-year-old Richmond Hill resident Alek Minassian, is set to appear in court today.