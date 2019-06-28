

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Following a seven-month long investigation, a 45-year-old woman has been charged with allegedly stealing more than $2.4 million from her place of work, the Ontario Minor Hockey Association.

Executives within the association reached out to York Regional Police on November 30, 2018 advising investigators that it had been defrauded of about $1 million by an employee.

Investigators said they were able to later determine that the accused, who was employed by the association as the director of finance, had allegedly stolen more than $2.4 million.

Jennifer Robinson, of the Town of Georgina, was placed under arrest by officials as a search warrant was executed at her home on Thursday.

She has been charged with theft over $5,000, fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, breach of trust, unauthorized use of computers, and proceeds of crime in connection with the investigation.

Robinson has been released on bail and is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket courtroom on July 25.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact officers at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 2486 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).