

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A man believed to be in his 80s has sustained serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s Emery neighbourhood on Monday night.

The collision took place at around 8 p.m. in the area of Finch Avenue and Ardwick Boulevard.

Toronto police said the male victim was conscious when officers arrived at the scene. He was transported to a trauma centre via emergency run to be treated for his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene, according to investigators.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation is conducted.