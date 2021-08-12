TORONTO -- Toronto Police Service is responding to reports of an industrial accident that took place in the city’s east end Thursday.

The incident occurred just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of Dynamic Drive and McNicoll Avenue, police said.

Toronto Fire said a man in his 50s has been pulled out after he was stuck under a large plastic roller. Police said the injuries are non life-threatening.

TPS said that the incident will be handed over to the Ministry of Labour for investigation.