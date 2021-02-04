TORONTO -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire in Oakville.

The blaze broke out at a residence on Wood Place around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Halton Regional Police Service said.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Aerial footage captured by CTV News Toronto’s helicopter shows firefighters dousing the home with water as smoke is seen billowing from the roof.

This is a developing story. More details to come.