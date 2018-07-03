

CTV News Toronto





Emergency crews are responding to a three-alarm fire that has spread between homes that are under construction in Scarborough.

The blaze broke out at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Kennedy Road and Huntingwood Drive.

No injuries have been reported.

Toronto police said TTC buses have been brought in to the area to provide shelter as surrounding homes have been evacuated.

Roads have been blocked off in the area and TTC vehicles are diverting.