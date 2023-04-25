Emergency crews on scene following subway fire at Bloor-Yonge
Fire crews are on scene at Bloor-Yonge Station following reports of a subway fire.
Representatives from Toronto Fire said they responded to a small fire at track level, with small flames visible from track level.
Subway service was briefly suspended.
No injuries have been reported. The fire has reportedly been extinguished.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Emergency crews on scene following subway fire at Bloor-Yonge
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. President Joe Biden announces bid to 'finish the job' with another term
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to 'finish this job' and extend the run of America's oldest president for another four years.
'Missing in action': gun-control groups chide NDP over noncommital stance on bill
The federal New Democrats are coming under pressure from gun-control advocates to support the Liberals in enacting a permanent ban on assault-style firearms.
Harry Belafonte, who mixed music, acting, and activism, dies at 96
Harry Belafonte, the dashing singer, actor and activist who became an indispensable supporter of the civil rights movement, has died, his publicist Ken Sunshine told CNN.
Woman who coughed at B.C. grocery store employee found guilty of assault
A woman has been found guilty of assault after she intentionally coughed on a grocery store employee in the early days of the pandemic in Campbell River.
'Great news': Canadian PM Trudeau welcomes U.S. President Biden running again
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is welcoming U.S. President Joe Biden's plans to run for re-election in 2024, calling it 'great news.'
Artemis II crew: Anticipating cramped quarters on upcoming lunar mission
The Artemis II crew share their thoughts on the upcoming lunar mission that will see them spend ten days in a capsule that measures just five metres in diameter.
New details emerge about who was co-ordinating $20M shipment stolen in Toronto gold heist
A private security and protection company was co-ordinating the shipment of $20 million worth of gold and high-value goods when they were stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Prince William got 'very large sum' in phone hack settlement
Prince William, the heir to the throne, quietly received 'a very large sum of money' in a 2020 settlement with the British newspaper arm of Rupert Murdoch's media empire for phone hacking, according to court documents aired Tuesday in one of his brother's lawsuits.
How are visa applications and passport renewals affected by the PSAC strike?
The PSAC strike will increase wait times for visas, passports and refugee claims, expert says.
Montreal
-
STM resumes service on Green Line after overnight inspection
The STM has resumed regular service on the Green Line after overnight inspections determined the damage discovered on the tunnel was "superficial."
-
Pothole season in Montreal: Here's how much routine car repairs will cost you
Spring has arrived in Quebec, and as Montreal’s weather rebounds from freeze to thaw, the trees are budding, the flowers are blooming, and the roads are cracking. While drivers across the country have to contend costs associated with potholes and cracked asphalt, Quebecers have had an especially tough break.
-
First Nations chiefs adopt resolution declaring St. Lawrence River a legal person
The St. Lawrence River could soon get special status as a 'person' with extra rights and protections following a resolution passed recently by the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL).
London
-
Business broken into, vehicle stolen
Around 3:45 a.m. on Monday, police responded to a disturbance on Dundas Street near Clarke Road where a business had been broken into and a silver Dodge Caravan stolen from inside.
-
Victim of southeast London, Ont. crash remembered by colleagues
The 62-year-old woman who was killed after a stolen vehicle crashed into her truck earlier this month is being remembered as a friendly and hardworking person.
-
Overhaul of blue box program will save millions each year in London
Responsibility for blue box program is changing, but what happens at the curb will remain the same. On Monday, the Civic Works Committee was told London is on track to shift most of the cost of curbside blue box recycling to the industries responsible for producing the packaging materials.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener shooting under investigation, no injuries: WRPS
Waterloo regional police said officers were on scene Monday for a report of a shooting in Kitchener.
-
Charges laid following suspicious residential fire in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police have laid charges following a residential fire in Waterloo on Sunday.
-
Humane society finds four more abandoned large breed dogs
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth says they have found four more abandoned large breed dogs.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 69/400 closed between Key River, Parry Sound
Folks planning to travel between Sudbury and Toronto on Tuesday will need to leave extra time because Highway 69/400 is closed between Key River and Parry Sound due to flooding.
-
Serious crash on Highway 144 closes road between Watershed, Timmins
Highway 144 is closed from Highway 101 in Timmins to the Highway 560 junction in Gogama due to a serious crash Tuesday morning, police say.
-
Outpouring of grief following fatal Sudbury bar shooting
The 22-year-old man who was killed in a brazen shooting at a crowded Sudbury sports bar on Friday night has been identified.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police shoot bear dead in Kanata
Ottawa police have shot and killed a bear after it was spotted near homes in the west end several times over the past few days.
-
Federal government highlights 4 issues in talks with PSAC; union says some movement on wages
As more than 100,000 public servants walk picket lines across Canada Monday, on the sixth day of a nationwide strike, the federal government says four key issues remain unresolved. But the head of the union representing workers says there has been some movement on the issue of wages.
-
Embattled Ottawa lawyer facing criminal charges
A prominent Ottawa lawyer is facing criminal charges of harassment, extortion and uttering threats, Ottawa police say.
Windsor
-
Deceased man found with no ID
Shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to the 300 block of Bruce Avenue near University Avenue after a homeowner reported finding a man laying on the floor of their garage.
-
OPP cracking down on stunt drivers on Highway 3
Essex County OPP are cracking down on speeders in the construction zone on Highway 3 in Essex.
-
E-scooter rentals might be coming to Tecumseh
The Town of Tecumseh is considering an E-Scooter Pilot Program.
Barrie
-
'Violent' vehicle theft in Barrie leads to arrest of 31-year-old suspect
Police say a 31-year-old man is in custody following a "violent" vehicle theft in Barrie.
-
S.S. Keewatin leaves Port McNicoll ahead of schedule
The iconic steamliner was towed away Monday afternoon to be prepared to start its next chapter in maritime history.
-
Police searching for valuable statues allegedly taken from Tiny Township property
Provincial police are investigating after several garden statues worth thousands of dollars were taken from a Tiny Township property over the winter months.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick Liberal leader Holt wins byelection, gets legislature seat
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt has been elected to the legislature for the first time, winning a riding in the province's northeast considered safe for her party.
-
Moncton business owner puts up wall of shame to expose alleged thieves
How bad do things have to be in order to put up a ‘Wall of Shame’ sign on your property? For small business owner Damien Beaman, it's bad enough to put up a 'wall of shame' sign to raise awareness about crime.
-
Maritimers take stunning, colourful photos of northern lights
Maritimers were busy taking photos of the aurora borealis Sunday night and early Monday morning.
Calgary
-
Central Alberta hockey player identified as victim in Lake Louise avalanche
A central Alberta hockey team is mourning the loss of one of its own in a tragic incident in the Rocky Mountains over the weekend.
-
Shots fired at lookout point parking lot in southeast Calgary
Gunfire erupted just after 7 p.m. on Monday, in a parking lot at a viewing area overlooking Deerfoot Trail.
-
Apartment fire leads to evacuation in southeast Calgary
Fire crews and some quick-thinking residents are being credited with containing a fire inside a southeast Calgary apartment building Monday evening.
Winnipeg
-
When is the Red River expected to peak?
The Red River is expected to peak in the coming days.
-
Harry Belafonte, who mixed music, acting, and activism, dies at 96
Harry Belafonte, the dashing singer, actor and activist who became an indispensable supporter of the civil rights movement, has died, his publicist Ken Sunshine told CNN.
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES | Sold out Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party takes over Downtown
Thousands of Jets fans flooded Winnipeg's downtown Monday night for a sold-out street party, cheering on their team as they tried to tie up the first-round matchup against Vegas.
Vancouver
-
A B.C. family called 911 for an ambulance. A recorded message told them to try again.
Nearly two years after the health minister announced an overhaul of British Columbia’s Emergency Health Services, delays for dispatch and ambulance service continue and an upsetting message greets some callers to 911.
-
'Great news': Canadian PM Trudeau welcomes U.S. President Biden running again
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is welcoming U.S. President Joe Biden's plans to run for re-election in 2024, calling it 'great news.'
-
VPD officer says 'I am truly sorry' to Myles Gray's family at coroner's inquest
A Vancouver police officer broke down crying on the stand at the Coroner's Inquest into the death of Myles Gray -- and ended his testimony with a tearful apology to Gray's mother and father.
Edmonton
-
Oilers' goaltending the buzz heading into Game 5 of series with Kings
The Edmonton Oilers go home looking for their first lead in their playoff series with the Los Angeles Kings and surrounded by goaltending speculation.
-
Central Alberta hockey player identified as victim in Lake Louise avalanche
A central Alberta hockey team is mourning the loss of one of its own in a tragic incident in the Rocky Mountains over the weekend.
-
Harry Belafonte, who mixed music, acting, and activism, dies at 96
Harry Belafonte, the dashing singer, actor and activist who became an indispensable supporter of the civil rights movement, has died, his publicist Ken Sunshine told CNN.