TORONTO -- Emergency crews are on scene following a possible house explosion in Toronto's East York neighbourhood.

It happened at a residence on Woodbine Avenue south of Lumsden Avenue at around 5:10 p.m.

Toronto Fire says that the building has been compromised and that all firefighters have evacuated as a result.

They say that there are reports that two people sustained injuries, though the severity of those injuries is not clear.

Meanwhile, a number of surrounding roads have been closed and police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.