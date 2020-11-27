Advertisement
Emergency crews on scene after possible explosion at Toronto home
Published Friday, November 27, 2020 5:49PM EST
Fire crews respond to a possible house explosion in East York.
TORONTO -- Emergency crews are on scene following a possible house explosion in Toronto's East York neighbourhood.
It happened at a residence on Woodbine Avenue south of Lumsden Avenue at around 5:10 p.m.
Toronto Fire says that the building has been compromised and that all firefighters have evacuated as a result.
They say that there are reports that two people sustained injuries, though the severity of those injuries is not clear.
Meanwhile, a number of surrounding roads have been closed and police are asking people to avoid the area.
This is a breaking news story. More details to come.