

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Emergency crews are working to put out a fire at a winery in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

According to Niagara Regional Police, the fire broke out just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Colaneri Estate Winery, near Concession 6 and Queenston roads.

In images of the blaze, large flames and thick black smoke can be seen rising from a building.

Police have not said if anyone has been injured.

More to come.