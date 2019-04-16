Emergency crews battle fire at winery in Niagara-on-the-Lake
Crews are on the scene of a fire at a winery in Niagara-on-the-Lake. (Andrew Collins/ CP24)
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, April 16, 2019 3:04PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 16, 2019 3:15PM EDT
Emergency crews are working to put out a fire at a winery in Niagara-on-the-Lake.
According to Niagara Regional Police, the fire broke out just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Colaneri Estate Winery, near Concession 6 and Queenston roads.
In images of the blaze, large flames and thick black smoke can be seen rising from a building.
Police have not said if anyone has been injured.
More to come.