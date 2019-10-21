Elton John is in Toronto for his final two concerts in the city and he’s marking the occasion with his own pop-up store.

The British pop superstar is set to play at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday and Thursday, and fans waited outside the shop on Queen Street West for hours to get their hands on some exclusive merchandise.

But for the first 20 fans, the payoff was something more memorable than a key chain or a T-shirt. Those lucky fans got the chance to meet the legendary musician and get a free autographed copy of his new autobiography “Me”.

Before that, the 72-year-old sat down with Etalk’s Danielle Graham for an exclusive interview, which will air in three parts beginning Tuesday night at 7 p.m. on CTV.

“Where I am now is the happiest I’ve ever been,” John said, speaking to Graham.

“When I decided this was going to be the last hurrah, as far as touring goes, I wanted to raise the level visually, I wanted to sing better, I wanted to play better. I wanted to raise the bar.”

“There is no point in going out if you are just going through the motions. So far we have played 127 shows. I’m enjoying it more every night and we are playing and singing better than we ever have.”

If you’re lucky enough to have a ticket, John says he’s aiming for the best Elton you’ve ever seen.

“I’m 72 years of age. I’ve had the best year of my life professionally this year with the tour, the film, the book and “The Lion King” coming out so it’s been an amazing year I am so grateful.”

The pop-up closes this Saturday at 8 p.m.