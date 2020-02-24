The union representing Ontario’s public school elementary teachers will hold a news conference this morning to announce its “next steps” in its ongoing labour dispute with the province.

Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario members are already participating in a work-to-rule campaign and are holding a series of rotating one-day strikes.

It is not immediately clear what form the next phase of their job action will take, though the union is referring to it as “phase six.”

ETFO is just one of four Ontario teachers’ unions currently engaged in some sort of labour action.

The main issues of contention in all four negotiations have revolved around increases to class sizes and the government’s insistence on limiting any pay increase to one per cent, which is below the rate of inflation.

This morning’s press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the ETFO provincial office in downtown Toronto.