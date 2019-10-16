

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Elementary school teachers in Ontario have asked for a conciliation officer to step in to resolve contract talks with the province.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario says bargaining with the Progressive Conservative government has reached a virtual standstill.

The teachers' contract expired on Aug. 31, but discussions with the government and school boards have been on-going since June.

The union says it hopes a conciliation officer will help all parties make progress in the talks and reach an agreement.

The ETFO has been holding strike vote meetings throughout the province since early September, and the union says the results will be announced in early November.

Earlier this week, the union representing public high school teachers said it would also be holding a strike vote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2019.