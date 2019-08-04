

Sean Davidson , CTV News Toronto





Police are concerned for the safety of an elderly woman with dementia who went missing in Scarborough on Sunday morning.

Eleni Noussis, 75, was last seen around 7.30 a.m. today in the Sheppard Avenue East and Kennedy Road area.

She is described as being 5’2, 110 pounds, with white shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a grey Columbia hoodie, a white t-shirt and black jogging pants.

Noussis also wears a Medic Alert bracelet.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.